Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Expands By 6.3%

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,535,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 6,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 662,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,583. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 137.43% and a net margin of 97.92%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

SHLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,893,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,674,000 after acquiring an additional 286,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 217,545 shares in the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 248,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

