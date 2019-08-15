Short Interest in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Declines By 14.4%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,911,400 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 5,735,800 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $313,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,832,589 shares of company stock valued at $473,052,550. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $24,311,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $24,366,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 411,363 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.69. 37,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19. Smartsheet has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

