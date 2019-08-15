Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Decreases By 16.9%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 131,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tantech stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 296.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Tantech worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tantech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tantech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

TANH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 226,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,475. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.