Short Interest in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Drops By 19.7%

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,161,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 1,446,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Telaria stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telaria has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $344.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Telaria’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telaria will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRA. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Telaria in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Telaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

In other Telaria news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,879 shares of Telaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $63,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Telaria by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Telaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telaria by 1,814.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

