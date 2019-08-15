Short Interest in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Drops By 12.8%

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 602,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Telenav stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 788,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.71. Telenav has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,927 shares in the company, valued at $22,704,186.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Salman Dhanani sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 481,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,483.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,318 shares of company stock worth $5,790,768. 24.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Telenav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Telenav by 1,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Telenav during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telenav by 1,645.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telenav in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

