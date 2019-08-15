Short Interest in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Drops By 9.2%

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,443,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 1,589,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

TSC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 68,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $577.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Demas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Hanna Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,662 shares of company stock valued at $743,363 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,232,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 173,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 131,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,491,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.