Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $161.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $62,740.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Shutterstock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Shutterstock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Shutterstock by 100.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Shutterstock by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.