Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 80.72% and a net margin of 39.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 1,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.05 and a current ratio of 15.05. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIEB shares. TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Siebert Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

