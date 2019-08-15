Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sientra alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIEN. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

SIEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sientra has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $195.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 147.11%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Sean Little purchased 17,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan purchased 20,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,996.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 9.1% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 273.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Sientra by 155.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 140,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 85,550 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.