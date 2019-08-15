Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading Down 5.6%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.54, approximately 698,702 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 902,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Sientra alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $191.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 147.11%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sientra Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 20,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,996.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,060.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 17,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sientra by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sientra by 97,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Sientra by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.