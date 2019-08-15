Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,963 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 397.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

