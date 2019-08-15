Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 445,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 112,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

