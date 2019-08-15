Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.90 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,812,000. BKS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.35. 4,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.