Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 58,293 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,293 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,153,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 264,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 781,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,239,000 after purchasing an additional 210,048 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,607.5% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 156,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 147,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 738,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after purchasing an additional 144,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.16. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,393. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.98.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.