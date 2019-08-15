Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.55. 111,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,126. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.