Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,493 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.99. 10,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

