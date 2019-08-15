Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 611,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $2,491,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,662,093.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $63,954.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,189 shares of company stock valued at $58,783,622. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

NYSE EPAM traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.95. 7,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,200. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $104.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.67.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

