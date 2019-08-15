Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $139,681,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,777 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,658,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after acquiring an additional 980,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

