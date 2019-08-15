Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 548,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,199,000. Comcast makes up about 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after buying an additional 4,854,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after buying an additional 326,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,157,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. 7,538,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,327,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.39. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.