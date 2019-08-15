Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,574,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after buying an additional 555,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

