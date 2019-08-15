Signaturefd LLC Buys 464 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,597,000 after purchasing an additional 518,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,518,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,511 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,893,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 895,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,785,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $228,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $90,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

