Signaturefd LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 280.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $130.15.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

