Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,851 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

In other Avangrid news, Director Teresa A. Herbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

