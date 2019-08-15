Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,617 Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,669,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CLSA lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60. Westpac Banking Corp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $22.16.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

