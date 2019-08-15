Signaturefd LLC Sells 842 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 154,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $256,783,000 after buying an additional 88,243 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 5,781 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APC has been the subject of several research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of APC opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

