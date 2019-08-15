Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Hits $0.0000

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Silent Notary has a market cap of $486,431.00 and approximately $125,454.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00271178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.01317889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, YoBit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

