Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,707,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 1,619,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 73.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $15,704,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 29.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 34.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 135,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $94.55. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.