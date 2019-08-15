Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Trading Down 4%

Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 62,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 254% from the average session volume of 17,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Silver Predator (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

