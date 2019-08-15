Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $149.84

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $149.84 and last traded at $150.32, with a volume of 25993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.62.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% in the 1st quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 410,524 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Simon Property Group by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.