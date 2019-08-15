SLS International (AMEX:SLS) Issues Earnings Results

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

SLS International Company Profile

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

