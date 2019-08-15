Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $181,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $757,960.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michael Arntz sold 10,945 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $523,171.00.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,413. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,740,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,384,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.