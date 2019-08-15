SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.12, 25,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 45,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Separately, Barclays downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PWCDF)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.