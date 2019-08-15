Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

8/7/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $66.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/3/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cascend Securities. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

6/26/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect the solar business to continue to grow at a high teens low twenties rate for the foreseeable future. Company is expanding into the Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) which is used by data centers and hospitals, Lithium-ion battery manufacturing for energy storage and electric vehicle power trains. While non-solar revenue is currently small, 7% of revenue, we believe the Company is making big bets to diversify beyond its core solar market. Over time we expect SEDG to have a significant presence in a low carbon economy.””

6/17/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

SEDG stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.08. 1,489,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.15. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Solaredge Technologies Inc alerts:

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,414,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,846. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,951,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 902,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.