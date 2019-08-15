Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sorl Auto Parts updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sorl Auto Parts stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sorl Auto Parts has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Sorl Auto Parts alerts:

SORL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Sorl Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorl Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.