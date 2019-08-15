Southwestern Energy (SWN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2019 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.90 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.10.

8/12/2019 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Southwestern Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

8/7/2019 – Southwestern Energy was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Southwestern Energy has a diversified reserve base in multiple U.S. basins and remains focused on investments in high-return areas. Production in the region is estimated to grow 20% to 75,600 barrels per day, while generating significant free cash flow. The growing production will likely help it to reach its target of achieving higher margin from the Appalachia region. Also, the management has also been working diligently to streamline the company’s portfolio, thereby impairing debt burden and increasing shareholder value. However, the company’s high exposure to debt is concerning, as it can affect financial flexibility. Also, despite its strong cost controlling efforts, in first-quarter 2019, the company witnessed an increase in operating costs and expenses by almost 17% year over year. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

7/9/2019 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.83 price target on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Southwestern Energy was given a new $2.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,436,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,223,992. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 666,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 40,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

