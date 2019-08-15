SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.53% of SP Plus worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.96. 1,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

