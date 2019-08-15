SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $65.87. 613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

