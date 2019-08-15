SPC Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.9% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

BAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,142,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,185,536. The company has a market capitalization of $257.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.20. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.