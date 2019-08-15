SPC Financial Inc. Has $12.66 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $174.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

