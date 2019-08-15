SPC Financial Inc. Has $5.45 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,102.8% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of The West raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.62. 3,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,794. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $125.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.86.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.