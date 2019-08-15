SPC Financial Inc. Has $964,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,436 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17.

