SPC Financial Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8,873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,347,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,262 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,495,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,658,000 after buying an additional 564,854 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,981,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 398,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,956,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,614. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

