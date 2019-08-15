SPC Financial Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 115,186 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $748,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 110,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,939. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27.

