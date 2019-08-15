SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $51.83. 15,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

