SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,294,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 431,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.