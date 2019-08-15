SpectrumNetwork Hits One Day Volume of $7,431.00 (SPEC)

SpectrumNetwork (CURRENCY:SPEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One SpectrumNetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim and EtherFlyer. During the last week, SpectrumNetwork has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. SpectrumNetwork has a total market cap of $1,607.00 and $7,431.00 worth of SpectrumNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpectrumNetwork alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,322.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.01820180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.19 or 0.03041567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00744100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00802971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00054493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00491592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00135028 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork Profile

SpectrumNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. SpectrumNetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,512,740 tokens. SpectrumNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumnetwork. SpectrumNetwork’s official website is www.the-spectrumnetwork.com. SpectrumNetwork’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpectrumNetwork is /r/SpectrumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpectrumNetwork

SpectrumNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpectrumNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpectrumNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpectrumNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpectrumNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpectrumNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.