SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Short Interest Update

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 740,600 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the June 30th total of 662,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.05. 6,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,114. SPX has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $372.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.65 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after buying an additional 173,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,228,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after buying an additional 80,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPX by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 493,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,339,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.