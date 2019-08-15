StableUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $487,652.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00275684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.01332202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00096352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 4,029,999 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

