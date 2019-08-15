Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.50. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STND. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 171,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Standard AVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 37.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

