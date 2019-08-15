Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,500 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

BIP stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,087. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.68%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.